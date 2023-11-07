Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer ever to be dismissed 'timed out' in international cricket. The incident took place during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Monday and it resulted in a massive controversy. Several fans and experts were of the opinion that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan should have withdrawn his appeal and upheld the 'spirit of cricket'. However, there were some who came in support of Bangladesh and pointed out that the dismissal was in accordance to the law of the sport. Delhi Police also took the opportunity to put their own spin on the controversy as they came up with an unique road safety message on social media.

"Delhitees! we hope now you have understood the importance of a ‘HELMET'," the post read.

Meanwhile, Mathews branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan as "disgraceful" after he became the first player in 146 years of international cricket to be given "timed out".

Mathews was adjudged to be out after failing to take strike within the two-minute time limit when he came out to bat on Monday. He had been unable to secure his helmet strap, an action which delayed the resumption of play and prompted Shakib to successfully appeal for his wicket.

Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal.

"I don't know where the common sense went because obviously it's disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh if they want to play cricket and to stoop down to that level. I think there is something drastically wrong," an angry Mathews told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my 15-year career, I've never seen a team going down to that level because the umpires also admitted that it's equipment malfunction, and they could have gone upstairs and checked again."

He added: "I don't think any other team would do that because it was black and white. It was equipment malfunction, the helmet coming off. It was a big safety issue as well.

"Shakib had the option (of recalling me) but he decided to go the other way."

