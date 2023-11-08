Ben Stokes became the first England player to score more than 10,000 runs and bag over 100 wickets in international cricket. Following the left-handed batter's 108-run knock against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, he scored a total of 10,081 runs in international cricket. Apart from Stokes, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Sanath Jayasuriya are some other players with 10,000 and 100 wickets.

In the ODI format, the 32-year-old player made his debut in 2011, and took part in 113 matches and scored 3,379 runs. While he scalped 74 wickets in the 50-over format.

Stokes played his first Test match in 2013 and took part in 97 matches in which he made 6,117 runs. Whereas, he picked up 197 wickets in the long format.

In the 20-over format, the left-handed batsman made his debut in 2011 and scored 585 runs. Stokes took 26 wickets in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Stokes has slammed five ODI centuries with an average of 40.71. He also smashed 13 hundred in Test cricket with a 36.41 average.

On Wednesday, Ben Stokes made his maiden ODI World Cup ton to save the England innings from a collapse during the match against the Netherlands. Stokes scored 108 runs from 84 balls with a strike rate of 128.57. He slammed 6 fours and 6 sixes in Pune.

Coming to the match, Jos Buttler's England won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands. Malan started off with a stellar 87-run knock from 74 balls. On the other hand, Chris Woakes scored 51 runs from 45 balls made a crucial partnership with Stokes and took England to 339/9 against the Dutch side in the first inning.

With the ball, Netherlands' Bas de Leede scalped three wickets in his 10-over spell and gifted 74 runs. While Aryan Dutt and Van Beek scalped two wickets in their respective spells.

