Team India is having a dreamy run at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the hosts have clearly dominated the tournament by being unbeatable in all their eight games, so far. The Rohit Sharma-led side has clicked in both batting and bowling departments and registered massive wins against many big teams. One factor which has definitely left a mark for India is their fiery pace attack, which consists of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. This trio has proven to be really deadly as it shares a whopping total of 41 wickets among itself.

As the the tournament is now inching closer towards the knockout stage, many discussions are going on that India's current bowling attack in their best-ever in limited overs format. However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has dismissed such an opinion and gave an example of India's bowling attack of 2003 World Cup.

"I can't say this is the best-ever Indian pace attack to date. In the 2003 World Cup, (Ashish) Nehra, Zaheer (Khan), and (Javagal) Srinath also bowled brilliantly," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

"But yeah, it's exciting to see Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowl. It's a big difference when you have Bumrah. There's pressure from both ends as it is always about bowing in pairs. Bumrah makes a massive impact on the other two as well," he added.

Shami was benched for the first four matches of the ongoing World Cup. Ganguly agreed with the fact that the star pacer should have been included in the team from the very beginning of the tournament.

"Yes, Shami should have played in the XI a lot earlier. Look at the impact he has made," said Ganguly.

Team India will now be squaring off against Netherlands in their last league stage match of World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Bengaluru.