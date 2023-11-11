The ongoing ODI World Cup will be surely be remembered for the extraordinary innings played by Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan. The Australia all-rounder brought up his maiden double ton and helped his side chase down the target of 292. Australia were 91/7 but Maxwell's historical knock pulled them out from the jaws of defeat and guided them into the semi-finals. In a recent interview, the 35-year-old all-rounder stated the during his knock, his only strategy was to play with the mentality of the "subcontinent team".

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in a podcast, Maxwell said that the players of a subcontinent team like Afghanistan would start fighting amongst themselves, if he managed to stay on crease for a longer duration.

“The energy that they had in the first 15-20 overs was extraordinary and we have seen that a lot from them. I have played(against) a lot of subcontinental teams and one thing I have always found that if you could take the sting out of the game, not by runs but by basically being there, you play one or two shots in every couple of overs and you can see how flat it starts to get. They start a bit of bickering, infighting, finger-pointing, arms-raising, fielders not paying attention, it sort of starts to unravel,” Maxwell said on Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Maxwell further said that his experience in playing golf helped him play some unique shots during his double ton against Afghanistan.

“It's got a lot to do with positions I get myself into on the golf course where I'm stuck behind a tree and I have to turn my wrist around. Flick it around. It allows you to be inventive. One of things I used to work for every BBL game was to do drills where the first 12 balls I'd stand dead still and hit them as far as I could as a warm-up to get trajectory. Working on upper body movement without using legs, tinker with bowlers,” he added.

Australia have now entered the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 and will face South Africa in the knockout game on Thursday in Kolkata.