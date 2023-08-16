England Test captain Ben Stokes has decided to reverse his decision of ODI retirement, making himself available for selection for the forthcoming World Cup in India. Ben Stokes will wear the England one-day jersey once again, against New Zealand at home for a 50-over assignment that starts on September 8. England will play a white-ball series against the Kiwis at home starting with the T20I series from August 30 onwards, consisting of four T20Is and ODIs each. There, however, was no place for marquee pacer Jofra Archer in the team.

Stokes returns to the England Men's ODI set-up after deciding to reverse his decision to retire from the format while uncapped Surrey quick Gus Atkinson is included in the 15-player squad, as per an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) press release.

Stokes last played an ODI for England on July 19, 2022, against South Africa. In 105 ODIs, he has scored 2,924 runs at an average of 38.98 and a strike rate of above 95. He has three centuries and 21 fifties in 90 innings. He has also taken 74 wickets in the format with best figures of 5/61.

The squad for the four-match T20I Series against the Blackcaps includes three players who are uncapped in the 20-over format – Atkinson, Josh Tongue and John Turner.

Tongue made his England debut during the drawn Men's Ashes Series earlier this summer while Hampshire right-armer Turner makes his first England squad.

England Men's National Selector, Luke Wright, said: "We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

"We are also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world," concluded Wright.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood

With ANI inputs