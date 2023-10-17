Bangladesh star Litton Das found himself in the line of fire over his inappropriate behaviour with a few journalists. Unhappy over the presence of media persons in the hotel lobby during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, Litton even complained to the security guard, triggering a controversy. After facing flak on social media over his behaviour, Litton issued an apology, saying he wasn't aware of the journalists' presence in the team hotel. Litton's clarification came in after some senior journalists expressed displeasure at his behaviour.

"I apologise whole-heartedly for the incident that took place in the team hotel yesterday. Actually, I did not realise that a lot of journalists were present there. I am extremely sorry for the sudden mishap. I am always respectful towards the media. Journalists have played a big role in the development of Bangladesh cricket," Litton said in a post on Facebook.

Previously, a reporter had criticised Litton, saying some of the other Bangladesh players spoke to the media but Litton 'insulted' them.

"It was rude behaviour from Litton. We were insulted in some way and it was not possible for us to accept it. Journalists will be there where Bangladesh cricket goes. The ICC had allowed us to talk to the players. Taskin (Ahmed) and Mahmudullah talked to us, but the way Litton behaved was unacceptable. He then asked the security what the mediapersons were doing. Just because he is not scoring runs doesn't mean that he will misbehave with us," the journalist told Daily Cricket.

Littong hasn't had the best of campaign so far, having only scored 89 runs from three matches. he endured a golden duck against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in Bangladesh's last match.

Litton will next be in action against Rohit Sharma's India on October 19 in Pune.