Virat Kohli turned on the beast mode as India took on Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Thursday. The talismanic batter scored his first century of the tournament as India maintained their unbeaten run in the competition, winning four on the bounce. It was Kohli whose heroics with the bat helped India chase down the target of 257 runs with relative ease. As fans bowed down to the greatness of the India batter, his wife Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to pay a special tribute.

Virat has been in sublime form since the start of the tournament. With 259 runs in 4 matches, the superstar batter is second in the list of top run-getters in the tournament, only behind India skipper Rohit Sharma who sits at the top. With a triple-digit score to his name, Kohli has staked a claim for the top run-scorer's title in the World Cup.

Anushka, who has been present to witness many of Kohli's finest performances, was all hearts on social media seeing the India great reach his 48th ODI ton.

After the match, Virat said: "Sorry for stealing it (PoTM award) from Jaddu, I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted them. I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang on till the end which is what I have done over the years for the team. I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you'll just go back to sleep, you won't think it's real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down gets you into the innings."

"The pitch was pretty good and it allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed. There's a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others' company, the spirit is there for everyone to see on the field. That's why it's translating like that on the field. We understand it's a long tournament, you need to create some momentum in the change room for the guys to come out and play like this. It's a special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people, we just want to make the most of it," he added.

The Indian team next take on the unbeaten New Zealand side in Dharamsala on Sunday.