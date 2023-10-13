Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma said that there is "99 per cent change" of Shubman Gill playing against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 clash. Gill missed the first two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness as he was reportedly suffering from dengue. However, he travelled to Ahmedabad with the team and he even took part in a batting practice session on Thursday. This will be the Cricket World Cup debut for Gill who has impressed across all three formats in the past year.

"99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that," Rohit said when asked about Gill's health at the pre-match press conference.

In 20 ODIs this year, Gill has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored five centuries and five fifties this year, with the best of 208.

In India's previous match against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue clinched an 8-wicket win against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan side. Set a target of 273 after pacer Jasprit Bumrah's heroic 4/39, India won the match after the top order consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma (131), Ishan Kishan (47) and Virat Kohli (55*) and fired Men in Blue towards a with more than 14 overs left.

Teams:

Advertisement

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

(With ANI inputs)