Almost 12 years after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil, Team India will once again enter the marquee event later this year as hosts. Back then, a 23-year-old Virat Kohli was part of the team which lifted the title at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Now, Kohli, 34, heads into the tournament as the lone active member from the team which defeated Sri Lanka in the final. While there has been a lot of chatter regarding his form, West Indies great Chris Gayle feels that the upcoming World Cup won't be Kohli's last.

Kohli will be playing his 4th World Cup and Gayle feels that the star batter "has another World Cup in him".

"Virat Kohli still has another World Cup in him. I don't think this is going to be his last World Cup," Gayle told Times of India.

Speaking on the hosts chances at the World Cup, Gayle said that India are always favourties to win, especially when they are playing at home.

"India are favourites, they play at home as well. So, it's going to be very interesting. We want to see the team they're actually going to select. First of all the squad, they're going to select because a lot of people are knocking on the door as well. India are always going to be a favorite at home as well. So, that's something that carries the pressure over to the Indian team as well," he added.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.