South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Group B toppers South Africa take on Group A runners-up New Zealand in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa displayed immense skill to comfortably win both completed games against Afghanistan and England, and look one of the most well-rounded teams in the competition. On the other hand, New Zealand stuttered to defeat against India after two resounding victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Kiwis will also take heart from their win over South Africa in the very same stadium three weeks earlier, during the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match take place?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match will take place on Wednesday, March 5 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match be held?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy semi-final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

