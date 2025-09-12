Former India captain Rani Rampal on Friday backed the current women's hockey team which is in a transition phase, saying that the discussion should not be solely about medals but also about progress. Rampal acknowledged the national team's history of highs and lows, and expressed hope for the side to win the ongoing Asia Cup in China and qualify for the World Cup next year. "Consistent performance is the most important thing. I hope the team wins the Asia Cup and qualifies for the World Cup," Rampal said on the sidelines of the 'Playcom Business of Sports Summit'.

"Transition phases are always challenging, and we often talk about medals but not progress. We need to give much more attention to grassroots development," she added.

After a high of finishing fourth in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, India failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the team is currently in a rebuilding phase with the likes of Rampal herself and Vandana Katariya having retired from the game.

Rampal recounted the Indian women's hockey team's remarkable turnaround at the Tokyo Olympics. After losing the first three games and being written off, the team's self-belief led them to win the next two matches and then defeat the formidable Australia in the quarterfinals.

That performance, she noted, was a "real change" as the entire country watched hockey.

"After losing our first three games, everyone lost hope in us. But we believed, won the next two, and then defeated Australia. The whole country was watching hockey-that was the real change." She felt that the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (in T20 format) could make it harder for athletes from other sports to attract sponsors.

"I feel it will now become more difficult for athletes to attract sponsors since cricket has been included in the Olympics," she said.

She, however, voiced her confidence in the loyalty of Indian fans, saying, "But I firmly believe our fans will continue supporting non-cricket sports. We must ensure that cricket's presence doesn't overshadow other sports." Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu said, "Reaching the Olympics from championships is never easy. The thought is always there that whatever it takes, I must win a medal for India." She added that medals remain her biggest motivation.

"Every time we win, we immediately plan the next step and set new targets. That keeps us moving forward." Paralympic champion Sumit Antil said recognition from fans and government continues to inspire athletes.

"I've seen a lot of changes. Meeting the Prime Minister itself is a huge boost of motivation," he said.

