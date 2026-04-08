Hockey India has revealed a 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming tour of Argentina, set to take place in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17. The four-match exposure series against the top Argentine team arrives at a crucial point in India's international schedule, with the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium & the Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games approaching. The squad combines experienced players with promising new talent, showcasing both the growth of Indian women's hockey in recent years and the high expectations set by head coach Sjoerd Marijne. For the players, this tour is not just about preparation; it signifies their serious commitment.

Experienced midfielder Salima Tete remains the team's captain, adding composure, intelligence, and energy to India's midfield.

The most eagerly awaited return to the team is forward Deepika, who is coming back after rehab. Her return will be particularly appreciated by the Chief Coach, as Deepika resumes her role as India's main drag-flicker in what will be a pivotal year.

In her absence, players such as Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Annu stepped up commendably. Notably, Annu showcased her exceptional drag-flicking skills during the qualifiers. With Deepika back, bringing more depth and experience, the team now appears more balanced and formidable moving ahead.

Over the past year, Navneet Kaur has established herself as a key player in Indian women's hockey and will be central to India's preparations for an important season ahead.

Savita Punia, India's veteran goalkeeper and one of the most decorated custodians in Indian hockey, rejoins the squad after missing the recent qualifiers. Her return is timely-Argentina will thoroughly test the defense, and there is no better player to meet that challenge.

When Savita was unavailable for the qualifiers, Bichu Devi seized the opportunity and proved she belongs at this level. The young goalkeeper displayed maturity, sharp reflexes, and calmness beyond her age, confirming that India now has strong depth in goalkeeping. Her ongoing presence alongside Savita promotes healthy competition for the goalkeeper position and reassures the coaching staff about the team's future.

Defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, who both missed the qualifiers, are welcomed back to the team.

Baljeet Kaur has been a key performer for Indian hockey over the past year, consistently attacking with her speed and direct style. She has proven to be a dependable goal-scoring option at the international level, and her ongoing inclusion highlights the trust the coaching staff has in her.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, a midfielder, has shown impressive performance over the past year, consistently delivering energy, maintaining possession, and making creative forward runs from the midfield. Her reliable play has made her a nearly automatic choice for the team, and she aims to keep developing her skills against one of the top teams in the world.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika, and Sakshi Rana are three of the most talented young players in Indian women's hockey. Since their international debuts, they have impressed with their technical skill, confidence, and determination. Watching their ongoing development and gaining experience against tough opponents like Argentina is a highlight of this tour. Every match presents a chance for them to secure their roles in the future of Indian hockey.

Speaking on the squad announcement, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina. It's important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations.”

India will play four matches against Argentina on April 13, 14, 16, and 17.

24-member Indian Women's squad for Argentina Tour:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash