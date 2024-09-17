Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Korea LIVE Score, 3rd Place Match Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Pakistan Off To A Bright Start In Quarter 1 | Pak 0-0 Kor
Pakistan vs Korea 3rd Place Hockey Match LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Pakistan lost their semi-final to China, while Korea lost to India.
Pakistan vs Korea LIVE Score, Men's Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
Pakistan vs Korea Hockey LIVE Updates: Pakistan are drawing 0-0 against Korea in the first quarter of the third place match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Pakistan suffered semi-final heartbreak against hosts China, losing in a penalty shootout after failing to score any of their attempts. Although Korea were thrashed 4-1 by India in the semi, they cannot be underestimated, with tournament top scorer Yang Ji-hun in their ranks. The two sides drew 2-2 during the league phase, but Pakistan finished with two points more overall.
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Pakistan vs Korea Men's Hockey Third Place Match, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 straight from Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir City, China:
- 13:02 (IST)Pakistan vs Korea Hockey LIVE: Take a look at the squads!Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad (Captain), Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper), Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-rehman Muneeb (Goal Keeper)South Korea: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Cheon Min Su, Hyun Jigwang, Jung Hyunho, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan (Goal Keeper), Kim Junghoo, Kim Minkwon, Kim Sunghyun, Kong Yoonho, Lee Gangsan, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun (Captain), Oh Daewon (Goal Keeper), Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Park Geonwoo, Sim Jaewon, Yang Jihun
- 12:57 (IST)Pakistan vs Korea Hockey LIVE: Pakistan look to bow out in style!In a mega upset, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 in the shootout to enter the final. However, Pakistan will have the opportunity to bow out of the tournament with a win. Hannan Shahid has been their go-to-man so far. Most of the attacking threat has come from him. Can he inspire them to a third place finish, only time will tell.
- 12:38 (IST)Pakistan vs Korea Hockey LIVE: No India-Pakistan finalWe were close to getting a blockbuster India-Pakistan final, but Pakistan suffered heartbreak in the penalty shootout against China in the semi-final. Pakistan failed to score all four of their penalty attempts, as China won 2-0.
- 12:37 (IST)Pakistan vs Korea Hockey LIVE: Live coverage on NDTVYou can follow the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Korea game right here on NDTV Sports. We will also bring you the live coverage of the much-awaited India vs China final later in the afternoon, but first, it's the battle for bronze!
