Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its national hockey team to the neighbouring country for the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup later this year. A top government official has said that the national team will not be sent to India if there are security threats to them. Rana Mashood, who is the chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Development and Sports Program, said that Pakistan would travel to India for the tournaments if the government was totally satisfied with the security situation.

"The government will review the security situation in India for Pakistani nationals and if it is not satisfied it will not put any of our players at risk by sending them to play in India," Mashood, a former minister said.

He pointed out that after India's Operation Sindoor, the situation is not safe for Pakistani nationals to travel to India. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought advice and permission from concerned ministries to send national teams for the two major hockey events scheduled in India with next month's Asia Cup also serving as a qualifier for the next World Cup in 2026.

Rana Mujahid, the secretary-general of PHF, admitted that in the past Pakistan had taken part in some international events in India.

"But as of now the situation is different, relations are strained so we can only move forward when the government gives us clearance," he said.

He pointed out that the PHF was keeping a watch on threats being issued to the hockey team players on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)