Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal has died following a heart attack in Zirakpur, near Chandigarh. He was 84. Grewal, who was part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, died on Friday. In a rare distinction, he represented India at the same Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking one of the few instances of siblings featuring together in the national hockey side at the Games.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal.



A proud member of the Indian team that clinched bronze at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Gurbax ji served Indian hockey with immense dedication both on and off the field. From representing the nation... pic.twitter.com/AC6Qy9UrL7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 25, 2026

Beyond his playing career, Grewal served as a senior sports officer with Western Railways, where he played a key role in identifying and inducting talent, including several players from Rajasthan, into the Railways hockey setup.

After retiring from service in Mumbai, he remained actively involved in the sport's administration, serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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