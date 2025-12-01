Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh resigned from his post on Monday with immediate effect, citing "personal reasons." According to sources, Harendra sent an email to Hockey India, informing the apex body that he was stepping down with immediate effect. Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as the chief coach, according to sources.

Marijne had resigned as head coach of the women's hockey team in August 2021. Harendra, who previously coached the United States men's hockey team, assumed the role of chief coach in April 2024.

Prior to that, he coached India's junior men's team, which won the World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indian women's team's performance has been disappointing over the past year. The team recorded just two wins in 16 matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and failed to qualify for the next season.