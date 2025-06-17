The Indian junior women's hockey team concluded their successful tour of Europe with a 2-3 shootout loss to hosts Netherlands after a goalless draw in regulation time. Coming into the match with four consecutive wins under their belt -- three against Belgium and one against Australia -- India displayed grit and composure against a technically strong Dutch outfit in what turned out to be a tightly-contested encounter. Despite both teams creating several scoring opportunities over the four quarters, neither side could break the deadlock, thanks to disciplined defending and impressive goalkeeping at both ends.

The match proceeded to a shootout, where Lalrinpuii and Priyanka Yadav converted their chances for India.

However, the Netherlands edged ahead with successful strikes from Imme de Leeuw, Roos Alkemade, and Lotte Rust.

The European tour was part of their preparation for the Women's Junior World Cup in December.

