India vs South Korea Live Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three-time champions India will face five-time champions South Korea in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. The winner of the high-voltage clash will book a spot into the FIH Hockey World Cup that is set to take place next year, while the losing side will play the qualifiers. In the ongoing edition, India are in sensational form. They are the only unbeaten side, winning five of their six matches and drawing one. South Korea, on the other hand, have won three, lost two and drew one. Interesingly, India's draw in the tournament came against Korea only in the Super-4 stage.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final -