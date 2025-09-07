Advertisement
India vs South Korea Live Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three-time champions India will face five-time champions South Korea in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. The winner of the high-voltage clash will book a spot into the FIH Hockey World Cup that is set to take place next year, while the losing side will play the qualifiers. In the ongoing edition, India are in sensational form. They are the only unbeaten side, winning five of their six matches and drawing one. South Korea, on the other hand, have won three, lost two and drew one. Interesingly, India's draw in the tournament came against Korea only in the Super-4 stage.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final -

Sep 07, 2025 19:26 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Final Live: India's terrific form!

Harmanpreet Singh-led India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They have played six matches and won five of them, while one ended in a draw. It is intersting to note that India played out the draw against South Korea only in the Super-4 stage.

Sep 07, 2025 19:13 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Final Live: India's starting XI is out -

Sep 07, 2025 19:09 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Final Live: Harmanpreet, Abhishek in focus!

India's captain and one of the best drag-flickers, Harmanpreet Singh, and forward Abhishek Nain are the top goal-scorers for India in the Asia Cup 2025. Both of them have scored six goals each. The two players will be in focus during the summit clash tonight.

Sep 07, 2025 19:01 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Live: Malaysia end at third spot!

Sep 07, 2025 18:48 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Final Live: A mega clash

Unbeaten Team India will face five-time champions South Korea, who are also the defending champions. India have won the titles in 2003, 2007 (as host) and 2017, while South Korea have bagged the honour in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022. India, with three titles, are the joint second-best team with Pakistan.

Sep 07, 2025 18:43 (IST)
Hockey Asia Cup Final Live: World Cup spot up for grab!

India and South Korea are set to come up against each other at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. The mega clash will start at 7:30 PM IST. The winner of this contest will book a spot into the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, set to take place in August next year. Meanwhile, the losing side will play the qualifier, which will be played in February-March in 2026.

Sep 07, 2025 18:39 (IST)
Welcome guys!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final. It is a clash between an unbeaten side India and five-time champions South Korea. Stay connected for the all the updates.

