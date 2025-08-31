India took on China in their first Pool A match of the Asia Cup, and boy, was it a thriller! India came back from a goal down to lead 3-1, but China roared back to make it 3-3, before India scored the winner to win 4-3! Hattricks, penalty misses, disallowed goals -- the game had it all.



On the other hand, Japan decimated Kazakhstan 7-0 in their first game, not even allowing them to register a single shot.