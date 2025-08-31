India vs Japan LIVE Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India face off against Japan in a highly-anticipated Pool A clash in the hockey Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir. Both teams got off to a winning start, with India edging out China in a 4-3 thriller and Japan hammering Kazakhstan 7-0. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh began the tournament with a bang, scoring a hattrick in the first match. The tournament holds enormous importance for hosts India, who are not only gunning for a fourth Asia Cup title but can also seal a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 by winning the tournament.
India vs Japan LIVE Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Score, straight from Rajgir, Bihar:
India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: What happened against China?
India took on China in their first Pool A match of the Asia Cup, and boy, was it a thriller! India came back from a goal down to lead 3-1, but China roared back to make it 3-3, before India scored the winner to win 4-3! Hattricks, penalty misses, disallowed goals -- the game had it all.
On the other hand, Japan decimated Kazakhstan 7-0 in their first game, not even allowing them to register a single shot.
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The World Cup dream!
The Asia Cup 2025 is hugely important as the winner of the tournament will directly qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026! Hosts India are one of the favourites in the tournament, and they'll surely have the World Cup qualification as a primary goal.
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to NDTV Sports! We're here today with the live coverage of the hockey Asia Cup Pool A match between hosts India and Japan. Both teams started off their campaigns with a win, and now face off in a Super Sunday blockbuster!
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the game.