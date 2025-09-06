India vs China LIVE Updates, Hockey Asia Cup Super 4: The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and China is underway at Rajgir. India are on the verge of sealing a spot in the final, and currently top the Super 4s table. It is the final match of the Super 4s, with India having beaten Malaysia and drawn with South Korea previously. This will be the second meeting between India and China in the ongoing Asia Cup, with the hosts winning a thrilling match 4-3 in the group stage. The winner of the tournament will achieve direct qualification to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
India vs China Hockey LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, straight from Rajgir, Bihar:
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Here come the players!
The India and China players are out on the pitch, and we're all set to have the national anthems. Grab your popcorn, folks! A thrilling match is just moments away from starting. Packed crowd in Rajgir to support the home team.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Group stage thriller!
India and China faced off in both nations' first group game in the Asia Cup 2025, and what a game it was! China led India 1-0, but then the hosts roared back to lead 3-1. China made a superb comeback to 3-3, before India edged out as narrow winners, 4-3.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India unbeaten so far
India are unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup 2025, which they are playing on home soil in Rajgir, Bihar. India won all three group stage matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding only 5. In the Super 4s, they have won one and drawn one.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Who will make the final?
India are the favourites to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final, but South Korea and China are also in contention. A draw between India and China will ensure that both teams go through to the final. However, if China lose, South Korea will qualify.
India vs China Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: 10 minutes to go!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the scheduled start time of the India-China Asia Cup match in Rajgir. As per schedule, we are supposed to get underway at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned!
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India starting XI
Here's India's starting XI vs China: Jugraj Singh starts with captain Harmanpreet, with the likes of Mandeep, Abhishek and Sukhjeet form the forward line. A strong bench including the likes of Jarmanpreet and Manpreet.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 6, 2025
India take on China in a high-intensity Super 4s clash as both teams look to continue their strong run. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/zRBd3uhnpQ
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE: India eye the World Cup!
The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 remains the long-term goal for India. The winners of the Asia Cup will directly book a spot in the World Cup to be held next year. India are gunning for double delight on home soil in the Asia Cup.
India vs China Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: Final Super 4s match!
India have a favourable equation heading into the match against China. Even if India lose, they can still qualify. As long as India don't lose by 6 goals or more, they will secure a place in the tournament final. A draw or a win will guarantee India's spot in the final.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all! We are back for more men's hockey Asia Cup 2025 action. India take on China today in their final Super 4 contest at Rajgir, Bihar. A draw will be good enough for India to seal a spot in the final!
