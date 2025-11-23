Hockey India on Sunday said its internal inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach of the junior women's team found no evidence and they have cleared him to travel with the squad for the World Cup in Santiago, Chile. In an exclusive statement to PTI, Hockey India (HI) said it had conducted an inquiry after certain media reports flagged the alleged misconduct. However, the federation said neither HI nor Sports Authority of India (SAI) had received any formal complaint.

"Some media reports have suggested sexual misconduct within the Indian junior women's team. However, no official complaint or incriminating information has been received by Hockey India," the HI statement said.

"Despite this, the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act, 2013, conducted an enquiry on Friday based on these media reports." HI said the committee spoke individually to all members of the team travelling to Chile, where the tournament will begin on December 1, and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The athletes reposed full faith in the accompanying coaches and support staff. Hockey India has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment or sexual misconduct and maintains high standards to ensure athlete safety, particularly of women and minors," the statement added.

The federation said it had also ensured deployment of female support staff with the contingent, as mandated under its Standard Operating Procedures (SoP).

A senior HI official reiterated that no athlete had lodged any complaint and said the coach in question would travel with the team.

"We have received no formal complaint. Neither the sports ministry nor SAI has received anything. Still, we conducted a thorough internal inquiry and spoke to all players, but nothing came out of it," the official told PTI.

"We are also in constant touch with the ministry, which has confirmed that it has received no written or formal complaint. SAI never asked us to stop the coach from travelling on the basis of frivolous allegations." The sports ministry also denied receiving any complaint.

"We at SAI and TOPS have not received any written or formal complaint. Our officials have personally spoken to the players and nothing came out of it," a ministry source said.

