Bimal Lakra, a member of the 2002 Asian Games silver medal-winning men's hockey side, was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Ranchi after suffering "a serious head injury due to collapse". The 45-year-old former India midfielder fell unconscious on Monday while working on his farmland in his village in Simdega subdivision. He was rushed to Simdega Hospital from where he was taken to Ranchi for further treatment. "He is stable now. The sports minister of Jharkhand met him today and has assured of all possible help. We at Hockey India are wishing for his speedy recovery," Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh told PTI.

In an earlier post on 'X', Singh wrote, "Former international hockey player Bimal Lakra has been referred to Ranchi for better treatment after serious injury due to collapse. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mr Hemant Soren has given instructions for all kinds of treatment and Hon'ble Sports Minister of Jharkhand has visited the hospital to meet Bimal Lakra to learn about his health." Lakra was also a member of Asia Cup gold-winning sides in 2003 and 2007 and his siblings Birendra Lakra Sr. and Asunta also donned India jerseys in the men's and women's categories respectively.

Former India player Viren Rasquinha had earlier posted on 'X' that his friend and former teammate was in hospital in "serious condition".

"Hope the Govt. takes care of him now. He has no job at the moment," wrote Rasquinha.