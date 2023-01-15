Story ProgressBack to home
Spain Thrash Wales 5-1 To Open Account In Hockey World Cup
Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday
Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners. Wales' lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute.
While Spain recorded their first win in the tournament, it was Wales' second loss on the trot.
Spain had earlier lost 0-2 to hosts India in their tournament opener, while Wales were defeated 0-5 by England.
Spain will take on England in their final pool match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar, while Wales will face India.
