The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 kicks off on Friday with a match between Argentina and South Africa at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The curtain raiser will kick off at 1 PM IST. Meanwhile, hosts India will play their first game on the very same day against Spain at 7 PM IST. The match will take place at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela -- the another venue for the showpiece event. In total, 16 teams take part in the Hockey World Cup. They are divided into four groups -- Pool A, Pool B, Pool C and Pool D -- having four-team each. India are in Pool D alongside England, Spain and Wales. The final match of the tournament will take place on January 29.

It is worth noting that India hosts the tournament for the second consecutive edition. It had hosted the World Cup back in 2018 that was held in Bhubaneswar. The edition saw Belgium beating Netherlands in the final while Australia took home the bronze.

What is the format?

Each team will play three matches in its pool and the topper will get a direct entry to the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the second and third teams of all four pools will battle it out in the crossovers from where the rest four teams will enter into the quarter-finals.

Here is the complete schedule:

Group Stage -

January 13:

Sponsored by Vuukle

Match 1 - Argentina vs South Africa - 1:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 2- Australia vs France - 3:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 3 - England vs Wales - 5:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 4 - India vs Spain - 7:00 PM IST - Rourkela

January 14:

Match 5 - New Zealand vs Chile - 1:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 6 - Netherlands vs Malaysia - 3:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 7 - Belgium vs Korea - 5:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 8 - Germany vs Japan - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 15:

Match 9 - Spain vs Wales - 5:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 10 - England vs India - 7:00 PM IST - Rourkela

January 16:

Match 11 - Malaysia vs Chile - 1:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 12 - New Zealand vs Netherlands - 3:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 13 - France vs South Africa - 5:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 14 - Argentina vs Australia - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 17:

Match 15 - Korea vs Japan - 5:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 16 - Germany vs Belgium - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 19:

Match 17 - Malaysia vs New Zealand - 1:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 18 - Netherlands vs Chile - 3:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 19 - Spain vs England - 5:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 20 - India vs Wales - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 20:

Match 21 - Australia vs South Africa - 1:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 22 - France vs Argentina - 3:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 23 - Belgium vs Japan - 5:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 24 - Korea vs Germany - 7:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Crossovers -

January 22:

Match 25 - 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 26 - 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 23:

Match 27 - 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 28 - 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Quarter-finals -

January 24:

Match 29 - 1st Pool A vs Winner 25 - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 30 - 1st Pool B vs Winner 26 - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

January 25:

Match 31 - 1st Pool C vs Winner 27 - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 32 - 1st Pool D vs Winner 28 - January 25 - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Semi-finals -

January 27:

Match 37 - Winner 29 vs Winner 32 - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Match 38 - Winner 30 vs Winner 31 - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

3rd Place Match -

January 29: Match 43 - Loser 37 vs Loser 38 - 4:30 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

Final -

January 29: Match 44 - Winner 37 vs Winner 38 - 7:00 PM IST - Bhubaneswar

9-16 Classification -

January 26:

Match 33 - 4th Pool A vs Loser 25 - 11:30 AM IST - Rourkela

Match 34 - 4th Pool B vs Loser 26 - 2:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 35 - 4th Pool C vs Loser 27 - 4:30 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 36 - 4th Pool D vs Loser 28 - 7:00 PM IST - Rourkela

13-16 Classification -

January 28:

Match 39 - Loser 33 vs Loser 34 - 11:30 AM - Rourkela

Match 40 - Loser 35 vs Loser 36 - 2:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 41 - Winner 33 vs Winner 34 - 4:30 PM IST - Rourkela

Match 42 - Winner 35 vs Winner 36 - 7:00 PM IST - Rourkela

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli's Big Show Of Intent For 2023