Rory McIlroy might have set the tone for the 90th edition of the Masters shortly after he finally won that coveted green jacket. "What are we all going to talk about next year?" he said. It was a reference to how long he tried to win the green jacket for the career Grand Slam. And now? McIlroy gave some insight on Tuesday. "What motivates me? What gets me going? What do I still want to achieve in the game? I think that's the story," he said. "And there's still a lot that I want to do. ... I felt like the career Grand Slam was my destination, and I got there, and then I realized it wasn't the destination."

McIlroy is trying to become only the fourth player to win back to back at the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler remains the betting favorite because he already has won the Masters twice and he has been No. 1 in the world for nearly three straight years. He won in his season debut and has gone quiet by his standards the last month.

Bryson DeChambeau has won his last two tournaments on Saudi-funded LIV Golf, with a 57-man field and limited supply of stars in their prime. The two-time U.S. Open champion played in the final group with McIlroy last year.

Amid what seems like constant change in golf, the Masters brings a degree of normalcy as golf's rite of spring and for many, the true opening week of the sport.

Here is a look at what you need to know leading up to the Masters.

The Masters starts Thursday, keeping its traditional spot on the calendar the first full week in April. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson again are scheduled to hit the ceremonial tee shots at 7:25 a.m. And then Johnny Keefer hits the first shot that counts.

The tee times were announced Tuesday.

The Par 3 Contest is on Wednesday, created in 1960 to replace what previously was a clinic the golfers performed. Now it's become a showcase for Masters players young and old, and caddies who are mostly young - the children of players.

The field is 91 players, keeping with another Masters tradition. Augusta National prefers fewer than 100 players in the field, and it's been that way dating to 1967.

Tiger Woods will miss the Masters for the second straight year. He was arrested March 27 in Florida on a driving while intoxicated charge. No alcohol was found in his system, but drug experts determined he was impaired.

Woods entered a plea of not guilty last week, and then he issued a statement saying he was taking an indefinite leave to seek treatment.

His absence has been noted this week, although Jason Day questioned why he was behind the wheel of a car.

Phil Mickelson is not playing the Masters for only the third time as a pro. Mickelson says his family is navigating through a personal health matter. He already has missed four of five LIV Golf events because of the situation.

It's the first time since 1994 neither Mickelson nor Woods is at Augusta National. Back then, Woods was a senior in high school who had yet to become eligible. Mickelson broke a bone in his left leg skiing a few months before the Masters.

The options are practically limitless. Thursday and Friday rounds start at 1 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the latest broadcast partner for Augusta National. ESPN will take over at 3 p.m. on the weekday rounds through 7:30 p.m. Then on the weekend, Paramount+ will get started at noon, and CBS will carry live tournament coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

But that's not all.

The Master is offering live video channels on with a menu that includes featured pairings; live action from the fourth, fifth and sixth holes; Amen Corner (Nos. 11-13); the 15th and 16th holes. Prime Video will have a stats-enhanced stream on Amen Corner.

Other than the blooms peaking a little early, not really. Players long have suspected tweaks here and there without saying so. All that's known is the front of the 17th tee was reduced by 12 yards and the tee marker was relocated to make the scorecard show 450 yards (up from 440 yards).

The buzz is the new Player Services Building located behind the driving range, a three-level structure with an indoor parking garage beneath the members range. It has a gym and recovery room on one level, an enormous locker room on the second level and dining for players, family and support staff on the third level.

And for those who manage to get a ticket, the Masters has a new candy bar in its concession. The name of it: Candy Bar.

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