Some records in golf feel like they will never end. Year after year, fans became used to seeing Lexi Thompson's name in the US Women's Open field. For nearly two decades, the championship was a constant part of her career. From her early days as a teenage amateur to becoming one of the biggest names in women's golf, this event shaped her. This year, however, marks a different chapter.

A Remarkable Run Comes to an End

For the first time since 2007, Thompson will not compete in the US Women's Open. The 15-time LPGA winner first qualified for the championship as a 12-year-old amateur and went on to make 19 consecutive appearances.

Ahead of the 2026 tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Thompson reflected on that journey in an emotional Instagram post.

"At the time, I was just excited to be there. I remember practicing my autograph in the backseat of my parents car on the drive up to Pine Needles!" Thompson wrote.

She added, "I never could have imagined that week would be the beginning of a career that would take me around the world, allow me to compete against the best players in the game, and help me live out my dream of playing professional golf."

Later in the post, Thompson admitted missing the event was difficult.

"For the first time since that week, I won't be competing in the U.S. Women's Open. Definitely not a great feeling, I'd be lying if I said otherwise."

At the same time, she expressed pride in her achievement.

"But I have to remind myself that I've played in 19 in a row at the age of 30, and I'm very proud of that."

Why Thompson Missed the Field

There were several ways for players to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open, but Lexi Thompson narrowly missed out. She was ranked 98th in the Rolex Women's World Rankings, just outside the top 75 needed for an automatic entry.

She also could have qualified by winning an LPGA event, but her last tour win came in 2019. Thompson was originally set to play in Final Qualifying in Florida last month, but she withdrew a few days before the event and chose to compete in an LPGA tournament instead.

Two years ago, at Lancaster Country Club, Thompson announced that she would step away from full-time LPGA competition after the 2024 season. Since then, she has played a lighter schedule and focused more on life away from golf. Morever, she wanted to start a family after getting married.

Thompson has played four tournaments in 2026, with her best finish being a tie for 12th at the Chevron Championship.

She has enjoyed enough success at the US Women's Open over the years, which has a runner-up finish in 2019 and a top-five finish in 2018 and 2021, and a top-10 finish in 2010 and 2014. However, she missed the cut in each of the last three tournaments.