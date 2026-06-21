When Rory McIlroy knocked in a 66-footer during a run of three straight birdies Saturday, he looked set for a big move at the U.S. Open. The magic was quickly gone. And once his miserable back nine was over, McIlroy was, too. The Masters champion made five bogeys and shot 40 on the back, finishing with a 3-over 73 that severely damaged, if not entirely ended, his chances of winning. It was a stunning collapse after his birdies on Nos. 5-7 — the first time he made three in a row in a U.S. Open since the first round of his victory in 2011 — sparked him to a front-side 33 that had him in the top 10 at one point.

McIlroy quickly left Shinnecock Hills after his round, declining interview requests and making his way through a crowd of fans to his car.

He felt he was still in the tournament even after making three straight bogeys in his second round Friday, believing he could make a move if he avoided those kinds of errors.

“Just try to limit the mistakes a little bit over the weekend, and feel like I'm playing well enough to pick off a few birdies here and there,” he said.

There were way too many mistakes and way too few birdies Saturday.

McIlroy opened the tournament with a 69 but in the two rounds since has struggled badly to figure out Shinnecock's second nine, and the mess Saturday started from a perfect position.

He was in the 10th fairway, just 49 yards from the hole, when his second shot bounced on the green but rolled well off it. It was the second straight day he botched 10 from within 100 yards in the fairway.

McIlroy added another bogey at 12. He had bogeyed Nos. 10-12 on Friday, but was able to get that round back on track with birdies on the next two holes.

Not Saturday. He bogeyed 14 and 15, then added a final one on No. 18.

That left him a 3 over for the tournament, 10 shots behind Wyndham Clark.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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