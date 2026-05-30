Laetitia Beck grabbed attention at the 2026 ShopRite LPGA Classic after firing a stunning bogey-free 63 in the opening round. The Israeli golfer finished the day alone at the top of the leaderboard in Galloway, New Jersey. It was also the lowest round of her professional career. As golf fans learn more about the surprise first-round leader, many are asking the same question: Who is Laetitia Beck? From her childhood in Israel to becoming the country's first LPGA Tour player, her story is one of hard work, patience, and pride in her roots.

Inside The LPGA Star's Early Life And Family Background

Laetitia Beck was born on February 5, 1992, in Antwerp, Belgium. When she was six years old, her family moved to Caesarea, Israel. The move was made because Caesarea was home to the country's only 18-hole golf course at the time.

Her parents, Liliane and Jean Claude Beck, enjoyed golf as a hobby and introduced Laetitia and her twin sister Olivia to sports at a young age. Along with her older sister Leora and brother Yoni, she grew up in a family that loved staying active.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Beck said:

“I've been playing sports since a very young age. I was very active, doing so many different sports.”

She played basketball, soccer, tennis, and golf before eventually choosing golf as her main focus.

How Laetitia Beck Became One of Israel's Most Successful Golfers

Beck's golf journey took off after she unexpectedly won an Israeli ladies' championship while still a child. That victory convinced her to fully commit to the sport. She improved quickly, becoming a scratch golfer within a year and later winning national titles. At 18, she moved to Florida to attend IMG Academies Pendleton School. She later joined Duke University, where she studied psychology and built an impressive college golf career.

One of her biggest amateur achievements came in 2011 when she became the first woman to win the Israeli Open outright against a men's field. In 2013, she was named ACC Rookie of the Year and earned NCAA All-American honors.

Laetitia Beck's Professional Career And Recent LPGA Success

Beck turned professional in 2014 and made history later that year by becoming the first Israeli golfer to earn full LPGA Tour status. Her road was not always easy. After losing full LPGA status, she spent several seasons on the Epson Tour working her way back. Her breakthrough finally arrived on March 8, 2025, when she won the Atlantic Beach Classic for her first professional title.

After a strong 2025 season, she finished inside the top 15 of the Epson Tour Race for the Card standings and secured her LPGA Tour return for 2026. Now, she is making headlines again. Her opening-round 63 at the 2026 ShopRite LPGA Classic gave her the solo lead and showed why many believe she is playing some of the best golf of her career.

Laetitia Beck's Faith, Israeli Heritage, And Life Away From Golf

Beck has always been open about her Jewish faith and Israeli identity. She regularly wears a Star of David necklace and proudly displays Israeli colors on her golf bag. She also made history as the first Israeli golfer to compete in the Olympics when she represented her country at the 2016 Rio Games.

Speaking about that experience, Beck said:

“My goal was to represent not only the country but also the culture, the Jewish culture.”

More recently, she shared on social media how meaningful it was to compete at a Jewish club during the Mizuho Americas Open, saying she felt strong support while representing Israel and Jewish culture.

Whether she is competing on the LPGA Tour or representing her country on the world stage, Laetitia Beck continues to carry her roots proudly. And after her record-setting start at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, golf fans around the world are paying attention.