Thomas Detry has been one of LIV Golf's most consistent players in 2026, but that success has not translated into major championship opportunities. Ahead of LIV Golf Andalucía at Valderrama, the Belgian golfer made a surprisingly honest admission about his recent struggles to qualify for golf's biggest events. After several painful near misses, Detry said he is no longer focused on chasing spots in major tournaments and is instead concentrating on the task in front of him.

The comments come despite a strong season on LIV. Detry arrived in Spain sitting near the top of the standings and carrying a string of impressive finishes. Yet missing out on major starts has clearly remained a source of frustration.

Thomas Detry Explains Why He Has Stopped Focusing On Major Qualification

Speaking before the $30 million LIV Golf Andalucía event, Detry detailed how close he came to earning places in major championships this year. Unfortunately, each opportunity slipped away by the smallest of margins.

“I feel like the last couple of weeks I've been beaten up on that side of things,” Detry said. “I missed out on the top-60 cutoff by pretty much nothing, and then I had to have a half decent week at the PGA, ended up missing the cut by one.”

He continued by explaining another disappointing setback. “Then I flew back to England, played a qualifier, played 36 holes, thought I qualified, and I ended up losing in a playoff. I've given up on that and I'm just focusing on having a good week this week.” Those comments highlighted how difficult the path to majors has become despite his strong performances elsewhere.

LIV Golf Consistency Keeps Thomas Detry In Contention Despite Setbacks

Sometimes a player's results tell a different story than their opportunities. That is exactly the situation Detry finds himself in as he continues producing solid finishes while waiting for another major championship chance.

His 2026 season has featured several impressive results, including runner-up in Hong Kong, third place in South Africa, fifth in Mexico City, and sixth in Virginia. He also entered the final round in Andalucia near the top of the leaderboard, proving his form remains strong.

Detry has previously spoken about how the LIV environment helps players deal with pressure. “We travel together. We have dinners together. We do breakfast together,” he said earlier this year. “It's really nice, and it gives you a little bit of comfort because we're technically all in the same boat.” While several LIV players have already secured places in upcoming majors, Detry's journey remains unfinished. His story matters because it shows how a golfer can perform at a high level yet still struggle to access the sport's biggest stages.