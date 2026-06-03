Big tournaments usually get a lot of attention, but sometimes the hype starts before the first shot is even played. That was the case at Riviera Country Club this week, where everyone is glued to Nelly Korda from now. The World No. 1 is already one of the biggest names in women's golf. With the US Women's Open about to begin, she all over the headlines now. The three-time major winner got something new that blended sport and fashion together for the time being.

Nelly Korda going all over before tournament week

Before hitting a shot at the US Women's Open, Korda caught eyes with a coordinated Nike Sportswear at Riviera Country Club.

Korda was also spotted wearing a Nike men's US National Team jersey, she paired with a pleated skirt. The US team is set to play in Los Angeles next week. Adding to the attention, she participated in an Access Hollywood interview before her press conference, bringing women's golf to a wider audience. You can see the look on LPGA's official X page.

One reason the look gained so much love is its availability. Both pieces are currently available on Nike.com, and if anybody wants they can easily copy her look.

Solheim Cup Spot Secured as Dominant Season Continues

Away from fashion, Korda became the first player to officially qualify for Team USA for the 2026 Solheim Cup, which will be held in the Netherlands from September 7-13. The qualification process started at the FM Championship in 2024 and runs through the CPKC Women's Open in 2026. However, Korda earned so many points that she secured her spot well before the qualifying period ends.

"I am truly excited Nelly is the first to qualify for our team," US captain Angela Stanford said. "Nelly's hard work, demeanor, and competitiveness make her an asset, and I can't wait to watch her compete for the USA at Bernardus."

Korda leads the Solheim Cup standings with 2,603 points. Angel Yin sits second with 1,563.50 points, leaving Korda ahead by 1,039.50 points. Since the start of the qualifying period, she has won four LPGA titles, including the Chevron Championship in April. Following a winless 2025 season, Korda responded with six straight top-two finishes to start 2026 and has already collected three wins this year.

September will mark her fifth Solheim Cup appearance. Korda has a strong 10-5-1 career record in the event and holds the US record for the most foursomes match wins. She went 3-1-0 in the 2024 competition and remains one of the team's most important players going into this year's event. For now, her focus is back to Riviera, where she will look to carry her outstanding form.