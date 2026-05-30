Donald Trump's latest golf project is drawing attention far beyond the sport itself. According to a recent Financial Times report, a massive development linked to the Trump Organization in Vietnam is facing resistance from local residents.



The project is expected to include a golf course, luxury homes, and other facilities, but many families say the land involved holds much more than economic value. The development is planned in Chau Ninh commune in Hung Yen province. Residents told the Financial Times that farmland, family graves, and long-standing community ties are at risk as land is cleared for construction.

While work on the project continues, concerns from local families have become a major part of the story. For many people living in the area, this is about more than property. The debate combines questions about compensation, history, and personal connections to the land. Those concerns have now put the spotlight on one of the Trump Organization's biggest international golf developments.

Donald Trump's Vietnam Golf Project Sparks Concerns Among Local Residents

According to the Financial Times, some residents believe the compensation offered for land acquisition is too low. Several families say farming is their primary source of income and that finding replacement work may be difficult once the land is gone.

One resident, Hoang Do, told the publication, “It's painful.” He added, “I'm outraged by the compensation price.” Another resident, Hoang Anh Xa, spoke about family graves located on the land, saying, “The grave of my great-grandparents has been there since 1967, before the establishment of this country.”

Others shared similar concerns. Bui Thi Yen said she did not want to give up part of her land because it had originally been given to families of soldiers killed during the Vietnam War. As discussions continue, attention is now shifting toward the wider expansion of Trump-linked golf developments around the world.

Trump Organization Continues Expanding Global Golf Developments

Large golf projects have become a major part of the Trump Organization's international business plans. While the Vietnam project remains under discussion, it is not the only major golf-related development connected to the company.

In 2025, Eric Trump attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Vietnam and described the project as “the envy of all of Asia and the entire world.” More recently, the Trump Organization announced Trump International Wadi Safar in Saudi Arabia, a large resort project that will include a championship golf course, luxury homes, and hotels.

The debate surrounding the Vietnam development highlights how major projects can affect local communities in different ways. Supporters point to investment and growth, while critics focus on land, history, and livelihoods. That is why this story matters: it raises a bigger question about how large developments balance economic progress with the concerns of the people who already call those places home.