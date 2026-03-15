Saptak Talwar secured a commanding victory at the US$ 300,000 Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship on Sunday. Closing the final round with a steady two-under 70, the 27-year-old claimed the title at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club with a tournament total of 10-under 278. This marks the second professional career win for Talwar, who entered the final day as a co-leader. The victory earned him a top prize of US$ 48,000 (approx. ₹43.20 lakh), propelling him from 44th place to the summit of the DP World PGTI Order of Merit. Talwar finished two shots ahead of his nearest competitor, Austria's Christoph Bleier, who carded a final-round 69 to take the runner-up spot at 8-under 280.

Other notable performances included

Veer Ahlawat & Kartik Singh: Tied for third place at 7-under 281.

Clement Sordet (France): Secured fifth place at 6-under 282.

Dhruv Sheoran: The overnight co-leader struggled in the final stretch, finishing tied for sixth at 5-under 283.

Performance Under Pressure

Talwar's consistency was the hallmark of his week. Despite a setback on the 9th hole where his ball found the water resulting in a bogey, he recovered with a clinical "up-and-down" birdie on the par-5 14th. Talwar said, "I felt a massive boost in confidence after the birdie on the 14th and the par on the 15th," Talwar said following his win. "The best part of my game was limiting mistakes. I only made four bogeys across the entire tournament despite the challenging course conditions."

The Greater Noida resident attributed his recent form to his experience playing abroad on the HotelPlanner Tour, noting that the international exposure significantly improved his ball control and mental toughness.

Rise to the Top of the Merit List

With this win, Talwar's total season earnings have reached ₹46,00,200, making him the current leader in the DP World PGTI rankings.

Nikhil Chopra - It was great event. We need more infrastructure boost for golf courses in India. It is great that Indian won the championship.

Stuart Kelly - It is good that Indian won the championship even if foreign players were less due to ongoing tension. Next year the tournament will be bigger. Indian has great golf future.

Saptak Talwar - It is always great winning the championship. I am still emotional, will take time to get over it.

Devang Shah - It was honour to host such event. All staff here did great job.