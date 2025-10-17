Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, on Thursday at the Silver Jubilee celebration of The Golf Foundation (TGU), praised Amit Luthra, founder/President of TGU, for their efforts in training kids from underprivileged areas in Gurugram. While speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev said, "Amit Luthra is doing a great job by trying to train kids from small areas." Luthra, an Asian Games gold medalist, announced a significant partnership between the Gulf Foundation, which he established in 2000, and the RNA Foundation (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews) to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Gulf Foundation.

This collaboration aims to financially support and develop golf in India, transforming it into a viable career option for Indian amateurs and professionals.

On the 25th year of The Golf Foundation Event, golfer Amit Luthra, while speaking to ANI, said, "I founded The Golf Foundation in the year 2000, so this is a Silver Jubilee. RnA Foundation will help us in transforming a global village into an international Pasteur, so that youngsters can find their career in this."

Kapil Dev was the Indian team captain who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lord's. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.

Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil's personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers.

His captaincy of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history.

On June 25, 1983, a new era dawned when Kapil Dev and his troops inspired India to etch its name in history by conquering the impregnable West Indies to lift the prized World Cup trophy at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged the Player of the Match with his 26 runs with the bat and three priceless wickets with the ball.

