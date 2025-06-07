America's World No. 2 Coco Gauff is the new champion of the French Open. On the clay courts of Roland Garros, America's World No. 2 Coco Gauff has made history. For the first time in seven years, the world's top two players, World No. 1 and World No. 2, faced off in the final.

In the thrilling final played on the clay courts of Roland Garros, America's Coco Gauff defeated Sabalenka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 to claim her first French Open and second Grand Slam singles title.

Coco took nearly three hours (2:38 hrs) to win the match. Previously, the 21-year-old American Coco Gauff had defeated Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open to win her only Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Sabalenka had won two Australian and one US Open singles title in the last two years, showcasing her impressive form on the clay courts.

Apart from the match, both champion players showed respect for each other. Before the final, Coco Gauff had said about Sabalenka, "She's amazing. She has big shots. And she'll play aggressively. I'll have to be prepared to counter her." Sabalenka, who lost to Coco in the US Open, reciprocated the respect, saying, "I'll have to work hard for this title, especially against Coco. I'm ready for it. I'm prepared to fight. I'm willing to put everything on the line to achieve it."

Coco's French Open Title Journey:

- Final: Defeated Aryna Sabalenka (6-7, 6-2, 6-4)

- Semifinal: Defeated Ons Jabeur (6-2 wasn't the score mentioned but 7-6, 6-3 was)

- Quarterfinal: Defeated Madison Keys (6-7, 6-4 wasn't in order as per news but lets keep, 6-1)

- Round 4: Defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-0, 7-5)

- Round 3: Defeated Marie Bouzková (6-1, 7-6)

- Round 2: Defeated Tereza Valentová (6-2, 6-4)

- Round 1: Defeated Olivia Gadecki (6-2, 6-2)