French Open: Fifth Seed Caroline Garcia Knocked Out By Anna Blinkova
Fifth seed Caroline Garcia loses to Anna Blinkova 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 in French Open women's singles second round
Caroline Garcia in action at the French Open© AFP
More updates to follow
