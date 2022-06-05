Rafael Nadal on Sunday won a record-extending 22 Grand Slam title after beating Casper Ruud in the final of French Open men's singles final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Nadal continued his unbeaten run in the finals at Roland Garros, defeating Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to clinch his record-extending 14th French Open title. With the win, Nadal also became the oldest player to win the French Open final. As Nadal lifted his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title, social media erupted with praise for the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Here's how the world reacted:

"King of clay. What a Champion. NADAL. Number 14 at #RolandGarros," former India batter Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"FOURTEEN!!!!!!! #Rolandgarros take a bow @RafaelNadal...What an incredible champion and ambassador to our amazing sport," Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wrote on Twitter.

"Casper Ruud-Already a true champion. He'll be back! And Rafa, well Rafa is Rafa. Always down to earth, no matter what the outcome. Huge inspiration for the sporting world! I hope all youngsters were watching, especially the pre & post-match respect between opponents & to the sport," former South Africa batter AB de Villiers tweeted.

"14. Rafa Nadal," Croatia and Real Madrid midfielders Luka Modric captioned a post.

"This is how easy he makes it look. Congratulations on 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam @RafaelNadal," former India batter Wasim Jaffer congratulated Nadal on Twitter.

"14. DON RAFAEL NADAL," Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos tweeted.

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam," Australian tennis legend Rod Laver wrote on Twitter.

"I LOVE YOU @RafaelNadal," Spain and Manchester United shot-stopped David de Gea posted.

For the record, Nadal has lost just three games from a possible 115 at Roland Garros.

