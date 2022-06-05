Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador became Central America's first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open men's doubles title.

The 12th seeds saved three match points in defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in a little over three hours.

More to follow...

