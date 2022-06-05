Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: History-Making Marcelo Arevalo, Juan-Julien Rojer Win Men's Doubles Title
Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador became Central America's first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open men's doubles title
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer won the French Open Men's Doubles Title.© AFP
Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador became Central America's first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open men's doubles title.
#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FLE6juLXS2— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022
The 12th seeds saved three match points in defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in a little over three hours.
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Jean-Julien Rojer Marcelo Arévalo French Open 2022 Tennis
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.