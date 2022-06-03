Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will square off in the first semi-final of the ongoing French Open on Friday. Nadal would look to take the momentum from his quarterfinal match where he defeated the world number one Novak Djokovic. Nadal is looking to extend his Grand Slam titles to 22 and is also chasing a 14th French Open title. Alexander Zverev had defeated Carlos Alcaraz to progress to the semi-finals of the ongoing Grand Slam.

In the other semi-final of the day, Marn Cilic and Casper Ruud will be squaring off and they would have all eyes on the heavyweight contest between Nadal and Zverev.

When will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, June 3.

Where will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match will be played in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match begin?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match is expected to begin at 6:15 PM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final will be broadcasted on the Sony Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Final match will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)