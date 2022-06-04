World No.1 Iga Swiatek would look to win her second French Open title in three years, but she has a strong challenge in the name of Coco Gauff and both these stars will square off in the women's singles finals on Saturday evening. Swiatek is currently on a 34-match winning streak and if she manages to defeat Gauff in the summit clash, then she would match Venus Williams' run (2000) of having a longest-winning streak on the women's tour.

Swiatek had defeated Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals while the 18-year-old Gauff had got the better of Martina Trevisan.

When will the French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Final match will be played on Saturday, June 4.

Where will the French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Final match will be played at Philippe-Chatrier Court.

What time will the French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final match be played?

The French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final match?

The French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final will be broadcasted on the Sony Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final match?

Promoted

The French Open 2022, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Women's Final will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)