Rafael Nadal made it 14 wins from as many finals at Roland Garros after he defeated eight seed Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open men's singles final on Sunday. After taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-3, Nadal took his game to another level in third as he did not even drop a game, and wrapped up the final in two hours and 18 minutes. While social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, former India batter Wasim Jaffer also praised Nadal in his own witty style.

Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious posts and memes on social media, shared a video of two men playing table tennis, where one is seen running about and trying really hard while the other simply stands and returns every shot with ease.

This is how easy he makes it look.

Congratulations on 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam @RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iZylRabdhQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022

Nadal registered his 112th win at Roland Garros after beat Ruud, and has lost just three matches at the tournament throughout his career.

The 36-year-old also became the oldest player to win a French Open title, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who lifted the title 50 years ago.

Before the match, there were doubts regarding Nadal's participation in the upcoming events.

However, after winning the match, Nadal clarified that he wants compete at the highest level and win titles.

"I never believed I'd be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time. I don't know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try to keep going," Nadal said at the presentation ceremony.