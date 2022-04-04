After enduring a rare tough start to the Formula 1 season this year, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton spent some time away from the sport and went skydiving. Hamilton, who thinks that the "ideal way to spend a Sunday" is to skydive from thousands of feet above the ground, jumped "ten times in Dubai". The video of him skydiving from an aircraft was shared by him on his Instagram stories. During the jump, Hamilton seemed quite upbeat and even did some tricks during his free-fall.

A video of Hamilton skydiving was also shared by Joe Pompliano on Twitter read: "Lewis Hamilton is the most accomplished F1 driver in the history of the sport, but he says skydiving is his "ideal way to spend a Sunday." He jumped ten times in Dubai today."

Lewis Hamilton is the most accomplished F1 driver in the history of the sport, but he says skydiving is his "ideal way to spend a Sunday."



He jumped ten times in Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/G1VKLZ7Qsi — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 3, 2022

In the two completed races of the F1 season so far, Hamilton has finished third and 10th in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The 2022 F1 season started in roller-coaster fashion, continuing from its dramatic end to the last season, which saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen pip Hamilton for the world title on the last lap of the last race.

In the first race of the season in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took the first spot while Carlos Sainz had a second-place finish to make it one-two podium finish for Ferrari. Verstappen failed to finish due to a fuel problem in the opening race.

Promoted

The Saudi Arabian GP, however, brought some good news for last year's world champion Verstappen, who roared back from the Bahrain disappointment to take first place while Leclerc and Sainz came second and third, respectively.

(With AFP Inputs)