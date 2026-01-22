Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Thursday that Formula One would undergo "significant change" in 2026 as the team unveiled their new car. The British-based outfit dominated the sport from 2014 to 2021, winning eight constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships. But they were overtaken by Red Bull and McLaren after the previous set of new rules was introduced in 2022. Fresh chassis and engine regulations are being introduced this season in a major shake-up in the sport. Mercedes, with Briton George Russell and Italian Kimi Antonelli at the wheel, have been tipped to set the pace.

The new era starts here. Introducing our W17 pic.twitter.com/ld0Zu6vjTv — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 22, 2026

The team released digital images of their new W17 car on Thursday, describing the 2026 season as "the biggest technical shake-up in the sport's history".

The W17 is smaller, narrower, and lighter than its predecessor.

"Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition," said team principal Wolff.

"The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance."

Pre-season testing starts next week behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with further testing in Bahrain ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

