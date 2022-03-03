Story ProgressBack to home
Max Verstappen Signs Long-term Contract Extension With Red Bull
World Champion Max Verstappen has signed a long-term contract extension with Red Bull, the Formula One team announced on Thursday. The deal will keep the 24-year-old Dutch driver with the team until the end of 2028.
File photo of reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen© AFP
World Champion Max Verstappen has signed a long-term contract extension with Red Bull, the Formula One team announced on Thursday. The deal will keep the 24-year-old Dutch driver with the team until the end of 2028.
"Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," Verstappen said in a statement.
MV1 ???? 2028 ???? The World Champion is staying right here ???? @Max33Verstappen ???????? #GivesYouWings— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.