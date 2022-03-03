World Champion Max Verstappen has signed a long-term contract extension with Red Bull, the Formula One team announced on Thursday. The deal will keep the 24-year-old Dutch driver with the team until the end of 2028.

"Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," Verstappen said in a statement.

MV1 ???? 2028 ???? The World Champion is staying right here ???? @Max33Verstappen ???????? #GivesYouWings — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022

