Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was in attendance at Edgbaston for Saturday's double-header between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire in The Hundred. The Birmingham Phoenix co-owner interacted with fans before watching the women's team beat Welsh Fire in a nail-biting encounter. Bellingham was accompanied in the stands by his father, Mark, and mother, Denise, a day after the England midfielder also attended his boyhood club Birmingham City's friendly against Barcelona at St Andrew's.

Jude Bellingham with his family at Edgbaston to watch Birmingham Phoenix as one of the club's owners. pic.twitter.com/eZMgDHLvIE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 1, 2026

He received a rousing reception from none other than Ravi Shastri and was joined by the two captains, Donovan Ferreira (Birmingham Phoenix) and Phil Salt (Welsh Fire).

A CARA DELE Jude Bellingham sendo anunciado no Edgbaston Stadium hoje. pic.twitter.com/uAyHPicKlC — Bellingham Brasil (@BellinghamBRA) August 1, 2026

Bellingham, who grew up in Stourbridge, played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club as a teenager and is a lifelong cricket fan.

Earlier this year, Bellingham purchased a 1.2 per cent stake, valued at around 1 million pound, in the franchise, which is co-owned by Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Knighthead Capital, the American investment fund.

Knighthead had bought a 49 per cent stake in the franchise last year, which has now come down to 48.4 per cent following the English footballer's entry into the board.

Bellingham bought a 0.6 per cent stake from both Warwickshire and Knighthead, who also own the Birmingham City Football Club, where Bellingham rose through the ranks.

Bellingham is currently enjoying a break after helping England finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He registered 7 goals and 1 assist in 8 appearances.

The 23-year-old is expected to join his Real Madrid teammates soon for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign.

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