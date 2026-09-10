Formula 1 is heading to Madrid, and this time, it is writing a brand-new chapter in its Spanish story. From September 11 to 13, the Spanish capital will take centre stage as F1 makes its highly anticipated debut at the all-new MADRING circuit. A 5.416-kilometre track featuring 22 corners, dramatic elevation changes and speeds of up to 340 km/h, MADRING has been designed to deliver a challenge unlike anything the grid has faced before. At its heart lies La Monumental, a spectacularly banked section that could quickly become one of Formula 1's most recognisable corners. With a championship battle gathering momentum and an entirely new circuit waiting to be conquered, Madrid has all the ingredients for a weekend to remember.

1. A New Era Begins In Madrid

Madrid isn't simply joining the Formula 1 calendar; it is stepping into the spotlight. 2026 marks the beginning of a new era for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the race moving to Madrid and adding another dimension to Spain's long-standing relationship with F1. With the Barcelona-Catalunya event having taken place earlier in the season, Madrid now gets its moment to create its own identity on the calendar. And for fans, that means witnessing history from the very first lap.

2. Meet MADRING: Madrid's New Speed Machine

Fast, flowing and completely unfamiliar, MADRING is set to give drivers and teams a fresh puzzle to solve. The 22-corner, 5.416-kilometre circuit combines high-speed sections with technical corners, long straights and significant elevation changes, with cars expected to reach speeds of around 340 km/h. With no previous Grand Prix data to guide the teams, practice sessions will take on even greater importance. The drivers who can find confidence quickly could have a crucial advantage when qualifying arrives.

3. La Monumental Could Become The New Icon

Every great circuit has a corner that demands attention. At MADRING, that corner is La Monumental. Turn 12 features a remarkable 24% banking across a 500-metre section, creating a dramatic high-speed challenge unlike most corners on the F1 calendar. It is the kind of feature that could produce spectacular racing, unforgettable onboard footage and, quite possibly, a new signature image for Formula 1.

4. The Championship Enters a Key Stage

As the F1 series makes its way to Madrid, the championship will have reached its most crucial stage as Madrid hosts the Spanish Grand Prix. The 14th race of the championship of 2026, each point becomes increasingly significant. However, Madrid may end up upturning the prevailing balance. This is because of the circuit being completely new, which implies that teams cannot simply depend on their past performance in other circuits, making it an important event for the championship.

5. When Madrid Becomes Part Of The Show

The race weekend won't be confined to the track. Madrid itself becomes part of the F1 experience, bringing together motorsport, music, entertainment and the unmistakable energy of one of Europe's most vibrant capitals. With the Riyadh Air Metropolitano playing a key role in the weekend's fan experiences and entertainment, the Spanish Grand Prix is set to become a city-wide celebration. It is Formula 1 with a distinctly fast, vibrant and impossible to ignore Madrid flavour .

Catch the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Gran Premio de Espana 2026, live from September 11-13, only on Tata Play FanCode Sports

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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