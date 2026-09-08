Isack Hadjar, who has missed the last two grand prix with a wrist injury, will again be absent from this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, his Red Bull team announced on Monday. The young Frenchman will again be replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson who will line up alongside Max Verstappen. Lawson's seat in the Racing Bulls will be filled for the third race in a row by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. "After racing for the team in Zandvoort and Monza, Liam will continue to drive alongside Max at this week's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid," Red Bull said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken as Isack's recovery continues to progress positively. While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team."

Hadjar, who turns 22 at the end of the month, injured his left wrist during a training session over the summer break.

He currently sits eighth in the world championship with 71 points, making the podium at the Monaco GP.

Lawson, finished seventh at Zandvoort but could manage only 14th on Sunday at Monza.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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