In what will be a big boost to the sport in the country, double Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen flagged off Indian motorsports on a new and exciting journey by inaugurating the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.), at the iconic Madras Motor Sports Club in Chennai on Thursday. Hakkinen, on a whistle-stop visit to Chennai enroute to Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix, inaugurated the new facility at a gala ceremony that was attended by India's two former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Hakkinen cut the ribbon to open the 1.2 km permanent karting track at the launch ceremony which included the traditional lighting of the lamp and unveiling a commemorative tablet which will be on display at the MIKA circuit.

After an emotionally charged function, Hakkinen, F1 champion in 1998 and 1999, and popularly known as the "Flying Finn", posed for a group photograph with young karting drivers, he provided an insight into the mind and the making of a World Champion.

"I like MIKA because it is my name too!" he declared but added on a serious note: "You must learn to lose and enjoy the win, and to control your emotions. As you move up the racing ladder, it is a whole different World out there. There is a lot of pressure from family, friends and teams. So, you must be able to deal with the pressure. But everything is up here," he said, pointing to his temple.

On prompted by Chandhok during a one-on-one interview, Hakkinen spoke at length about his Formula One career, especially his inability to win a single race for six years after debut before tasting success by winning two back-to-back World Championship titles. He also touched upon his rivalry with seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher. "Racing with Michael Schumacher was very challenging. He was very aggressive. We had some great races. You learn a lot watching Michael though, at times, he can be a bit naughty," said Hakkinen.

Later, Hakkinen, along with Karthikeyan and Chandhok, performed demonstration laps on the MIKA track in specially prepared electric karts. A bunch of 34 drivers, in their own karts, did a processional run watched by a huge crowd of MMSC members, invitees and media.

Later, at an impromptu media interaction, Hakkien was all praise for the MIKA track which he said can spawn a generation of talented drivers in India. "Karting is a good way to start your racing career, and this MIKA track offers a wonderful platform for kids to make a beginning. I hope they enjoy their karting stint," he said.

Advertisement

Hakkinen singled out Kush Maini as possibly the next Indian to make it to Formula One. "Kush Maini is good. He is doing well in F2. I feel he has it in him to go all the way to F1," he opined.

Karthikeyan, India's first F1 driver, too heaped praise on the MIKA circuit, describing it as challenging, but a driver's delight. "The kids have to first learn the track which is fun to drive on, but challenging too with its layout," he said.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas, also present during the interaction, said: "We have big plans to conduct major international events at MIKA circuit. That is one of the reasons why we undertook the project besides contributing our mite to promoting the sport at grassroot level."

Conceived and developed by the MMSC, the 1.2-km long MIKA circuit, designed by UK-based Driven International in active consultation with Chandhok, is the first of its kind in India, and located in the premises of the iconic Madras International Circuit, in Sriperumbudur, about 40 Kms from Chennai.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three-time F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, also known as the "Flying Scot".

Built to exacting global standards, complete with floodlights, a sophisticated control room and a holding area with charging facilities for electric go-karts, the MIKA will be open to the public for leisure activities and competitions. The facility is still a work in progress as there are major plans to make it attractive for family outings and corporate activities.

Hakkinen said in a statement: "This is my first visit to Chennai, and it's been my pleasure to open the MIKA circuit today along with India's only two F1 drivers, Narain and Karun.

"Karting is such an important first step for any driver today as they begin their journey towards Formula 1. The investment made by the Madras Motor Sports Club into this facility will be a big step towards preparing the future racing drivers from India.

"The layout of the circuit is really interesting for the drivers with a good mix of corners. It will be challenging and fun for the drivers and combined with the latest CIK (the World governing body for Karting) safety standards, it really is comparable with the top Karting tracks in the World."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)