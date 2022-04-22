World champion Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from pole position after a rain-lashed and crash-hit qualifying session. Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc was second with Lando Norris of McLaren in third. In all, there were five red flags which halted the action on the Imola track.

"It was tricky out there. It was very slippery. I'm very pleased with pole position. It's a good start to the weekend," said Red Bull star Verstappen.