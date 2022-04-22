Story ProgressBack to home
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen On Pole For Sprint Race, Charles Leclerc Second
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position after coming out on top during qualifying.
Max Verstappen will start from pole for Saturday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix sprint race.© AFP
World champion Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from pole position after a rain-lashed and crash-hit qualifying session. Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc was second with Lando Norris of McLaren in third. In all, there were five red flags which halted the action on the Imola track.
"It was tricky out there. It was very slippery. I'm very pleased with pole position. It's a good start to the weekend," said Red Bull star Verstappen.
