Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football Academy emerged Champions of the Rajasthan League Senior Men's A-division 2024-25 for the second time in four years. With the youngest squad in the league, boasting an average age of 18.3 years only, Zinc Football Academy enjoyed a fantastic 2024-25 season, going head-to-head against 10 competitive sides in Rajasthan and coming out on top. The Zawar-based Academy racked up 16 wins in 20 matches, scoring 70 goals and conceding only six throughout the season. The team also went on an unbeaten run of 13 straight matches and registered a whopping 16 clean sheets, underling their dominance at both ends of the pitch.

Leading the charge up front was the prolific striker from Haryana Karan Beniwal, who finished as ZFA's top scorer with 16 goals to his name. Fellow teammate Ashish chipped in with 12 goals. In total, 17 different players found the back of the net during the campaign, highlighting the squad's depth, balance, and versatility.

Established in 2017, Zinc Football Academy has been a game-changer in nurturing grassroots football talent from rural India. Based in Zawar, the AIFF-accredited 3-star academy has trained over 5,000 young footballers since its inception. With a sharp focus on excellence and holistic development, the academy has consistently produced promising players for the national stage. Notable players like Mohammed Kaif, Prem Hansdak, Sahil Poonia, and Ashish Mayla have already donned the Indian jersey, making their mark in international football.

Speaking on the successful season, Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc, said: "We are extremely proud of Zinc Football Academy's triumph in the league. As the youngest team, with most core players having been part of the Academy since its inception in 2018, this victory reflects Hindustan Zinc's long-term vision of empowering India's youth through sports. By identifying and nurturing grassroots talent, we aim to build the champions of tomorrow. We remain committed to creating pathways for young athletes to shine on national and global stages."

Organised by Rajasthan Football Association, the two-month long league played in home-and-away format, started in April. After 20 intense matches, the trophy is back in Zawar. The RFA will now nominate ZFA for the I-League 3, which is the fourth tier of Indian Football.

"I congratulate Zinc Football Academy on a fantastic season and am truly delighted to see the young players of this state-of-the-art Academy standing tall and competing fiercely against top teams from Rajasthan. Without a doubt, these talented youngsters represent the bright future of football in Rajasthan and across India. We wish them all the best," stated Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Rajasthan Football Association.

Hindustan Zinc, recognized as one of India's Top 10 social impact companies, strategically fosters sports excellence, health, and fitness to drive community development and nation-building. Supported by The Football Link as the Strategy and Implementation Partner, the Academy highlights Hindustan Zinc's commitment to grassroots excellence and the betterment of both Rajasthan and Indian football.

Beyond football, Hindustan Zinc nurtures talent in athletics, kabaddi, and volleyball, creating structured pathways for growth at the grassroots level. Its flagship event, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, fondly known as India's Most Beautiful Marathon has put Udaipur on the global running map, promoting both tourism and a culture of fitness. Through these initiatives, Hindustan Zinc has positively impacted nearly 30,000 lives, reinforcing its dedication to empowerment and social transformation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)