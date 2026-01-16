Gone are the days when football was a male‑dominated sport in Kashmir. The winds of change are blowing strong, and girls are lacing up their boots, ditching stereotypes, and kicking their way to success. From a solitary player to a burgeoning contingent, Kashmiri girls are now proudly representing their region on the football pitch. With each passing day, more young women are trading traditional roles for football cleats, embracing the thrill of the game, and inspiring a generation to follow.

The journey, however, was not easy. There was struggle at every level. Nadia, who is now a coach, and Afshan, selected for the India camp, recall that they were the only ones practicing with boys in Kashmir. They had to face a lot of opposition from both family and society. But they overcame every stumbling block to carve a niche for themselves. Today, Afshan has made her parents proud. The girls had once told their parents, “Kuchh kar ke dikhayenge” (We will do something). They have done exactly that.

Nadia's journey to becoming a footballer was anything but easy. She faced stiff resistance from her family and society, especially because she wanted to play with boys. Her parents were initially opposed to her passion, and she was even beaten for pursuing it.

Determined to continue, Nadia cut her hair short to look like a boy so she could practice without being recognized. This bold step helped her train despite the challenges.

Afshan's story is similar. She too faced significant hurdles convincing her parents to let her play football. The resistance only made her more determined and strengthened her pursuit of her dreams.

Today, Afshan is the only Kashmiri girl footballer to have joined the India national camp—an exceptional achievement that makes her parents, who once objected to her playing, immensely proud.

Both Nadia and Afshan now hope for more competitions and matches in Kashmir so that young girls in the region get better opportunities to train and showcase their talent.

Their stories are inspiring examples of perseverance, courage, and the power of chasing one's passion against all odds.